RFK Jr. Admits He Would ‘Probably’ Vaccinate His Child for Measles
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confessed that if he had a child today, he would “probably” vaccinate them against measles. When asked by Rep. Mark Pocan during a House budget hearing Wednesday whether or not he would vaccinate his children for measles today, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) replied: “Probably, for measles.” Yet he added that “I think if I answer that question directly that it will seem like I’m giving advice to other people and I don’t want to be doing that.” Kennedy has previously stated that both he and his children are vaccinated. He went on to say that his “opinions about vaccines are irrelevant,” and that he doesn’t think “people should be taking… medical advice from me.” Pocan countered Kennedy’s statements by reminding him that it was his “jurisdiction” to do so “because the CDC does give advice.” But Kennedy said that his department is simply trying to “lay out the pros and cons, the risks and benefits, accurately, as we understand them” so people can make their own decisions. When pressed by Pocan if he would vaccinate his children against chicken pox and polio, the HHS secretary repeated his previous stance of: “I don’t want to give advice.” Kennedy has flip flopped between claiming to be anti-vax and supporting the measles vaccine, and falsely stating that vaccines cause autism.