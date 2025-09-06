A leading medical adviser to anti-vax Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is claiming that King Charles and Kate Middleton may have developed cancer from the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was announced last year that Charles and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, were being treated for cancer.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra—the controversial British cardiologist who advises the RFK Jr.-linked activist group MAHA Action—says he believes they could have developed cancer from the COVID mRNA vaccine, citing discredited studies that have also been promoted by senior Department of Health and Human Services adviser Steven Hatfill, who became infamous for pushing hydroxochloroquine when he was part of the first Trump administration.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), among other credible medical organizations, have all stated that there is no evidence COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer, or make developing cancer any more likely.

Despite this, Malhotra was expected to say during a speech at the annual conference of Nigel Farage’s MAGA-inspired Reform Party on Saturday: “We have several published mechanisms of how the mRNA vaccine can increase the risk of cancer confirmed by… Steven Hatfill.

“This is also supported by one of Britain’s most eminent oncologists, Angus Dalgleish, who is happy for me to share today that he believes it is highly likely members of the Royal Family developed cancer because of the COVID jab.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and King Charles have done limited public engagements together since their cancer diagnoses, which Malhotra claims may have been caused by the COVID vaccine. Here they hosted France's President Emmanuel Macron at a State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 8, 2025. Pool/Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

Malhotra—who has received criticism for repeatedly making claims that are not backed by scientific consensus, but whose views have brought him close to Kennedy—was due to make the unfounded statement about the royals during his speech at the Reform conference in Birmingham, England.

Farage, who leads the Reform Party, is an ally of Donald Trump’s and spearheaded the Brexit campaign for the U.K. to leave the European Union. He met the president in the Oval Office this week.

Malhotra told the Daily Beast last month that RFK Jr. and the Trump administration were hoping to ban the COVID mRNA vaccine in the coming months.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Aseem Malhotra have socialized as friends, as well as speaking together in a professional capacity at health events. TheDailyBeast/supplied

Like Malhotra, Hatfill—who was appointed to the role as a senior HHS advisor in the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response in May—is a controversial figure. The Trump ally has repeatedly warned—against all accepted scientific evidence—that COVID mRNA vaccines may be driving a “cancer signal.”

One of the studies Malhotra and Hatfill cite is a 2025 paper by Paul Marik and Justus Hope, published in the Journal of Independent Medicine, titled ‘COVID-19 mRNA-Induced “Turbo Cancers.”’

However, oncology and vaccine-safety experts say the review assembles anecdotes and speculative mechanisms but doesn’t produce population-level evidence that COVID mRNA vaccines cause or accelerate cancer.

In the early days of the pandemic, Hatfill also vigorously championed treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, despite multiple studies and the FDA saying the drug provided no meaningful clinical benefit and could actually cause people harm.

HHS advisor Steven Hatfill has made various claims debunked by science, including that COVD vaccines could lead to cancer. Michael Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dalgliesh, emeritus professor of oncology at the University of London, has also publicly alleged mRNA boosters can drive rapid cancer progression. Dalgleish’s beliefs have been repeatedly debunked among the medical community.

Last month, Malhotra told the Daily Beast that RFK Jr. and Trump—having already made the COVID mRNA vaccine available only to the medically vulnerable and over-65s—were planning to pull it off the market altogether.

Malhotra says there are people within the Trump administration, as well as among Trump’s family, who agree with RFK Jr. that there are so-called “injuries” caused by the vaccine. Kennedy and the Trump associates do not have any medical qualifications.

Days after the Daily Beast revealed plans to pull the vaccine, a wave of CDC departures occurred over Kennedy’s vaccine policy. Trump then publicly called on drug companies to prove that their COVID jabs worked.

The Daily Beast approached Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, the HHS, and Dalgliesh for comment. Dalgliesh said: “[While] we do not know that Charles and Kate’s unexpected cancers were caused by the vaccines, as they both presented with benign conditions… it is highly likely.”