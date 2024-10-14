RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Put on United Front at Ethel Kennedy’s Funeral
SOMBER SHOWING
Ex-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and actress Cheryl Hines were spotted holding hands at mother Ethel Kennedy’s funeral on Monday amid RFK Jr.’s cheating scandal. The couple gathered with the rest of the Kennedy clan for the service just a mile from the family’s Hyannis Port compound, the New York Post reported. Rumors swirled about the couple’s marriage after it broke last month that RFK Jr. had been sexting political journalist Olivia Nuzzi. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star referenced her husband directly for the first time after the scandal in an Instagram post memorializing Ethel, writing, “Bobby and I spent many warm nights in Hyannis Port having dinner with her and hearing stories from her extraordinary life.” The Kennedy matriarch died of a stroke last week at 96. Hines hasn’t publicly acknowledged the affair, though People reported that she was considering filing for divorce. She was spotted without her wedding ring with RFK Jr. earlier this month in Malibu, according to Page Six.