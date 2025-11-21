RFK Jr. Brags He Ordered Vaccine Reversal That Set GOP Senator Off

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s war on vaccines has taken a concerning twist.

The former environmental lawyer, who has no background in medicine, bragged to a reporter that he ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to abandon its official position that “vaccines do not cause autism.”

Kennedy, 71, told The New York Times, “The whole thing about ‘vaccines have been tested and there’s been this determination made,’ is just a lie.”

Kennedy alleged that the longstanding belief that vaccines cannot cause autism is “not supported by science,” despite multiple studies finding there is no link. Earlier this year, he theorized that circumcision and Tylenol usage also cause autism.

Kennedy’s decision to make his personal anti-vax beliefs public policy has ticked off Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor who reluctantly voted to confirm Kennedy.

To secure Cassidy’s vote, Kennedy assured him that he would not remove language from the CDC’s website stating that vaccines do not cause autism. Kennedy has not technically broken his promise. Instead, he contrived a way to humiliate the Senate Health Committee chair while technically holding up his end of the agreement.

“Vaccines do not cause autism” is still a header on the CDC’s website. However, an asterisk now appears next to it, explaining that it is displayed “due to an agreement” with Cassidy.

There is an asterisk next to the phrase, “Vaccines do not cause Autism.” The header remains on the site due to an “agreement” with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, but everything else on the page undermines it. CDC

The rest of the page undermines the phrase, which is sure to confuse visitors seeking guidance. The page alleges that the header is not “evidence-based” and that “studies supporting a link have been ignored.”

Cassidy, 68, exploded upon learning of the policy change. He said Kennedy’s guidance was “irresponsible” and would make Americans sicker.

“I’m a doctor who has seen people die from vaccine-preventable diseases,” he wrote on X. “What parents need to hear right now is vaccines for measles, polio, hepatitis B, and other childhood diseases are safe and effective and will not cause autism.”

Cassidy said the real potential causes of autism are being ignored because of focus on vaccines, which he wrote “we definitely know DO NOT cause autism.”

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy was the deciding vote that led to the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

He continued, “We had two children die and many more hospitalized nationally from measles this year. Louisiana is experiencing its worst whooping cough outbreak in 35 years. Families are getting sick, and people are dying from vaccine-preventable deaths, and that tragedy needs to stop.”

Cassidy was abruptly mocked on social media. After all, he was the decisive vote on the Senate Health Committee, which allowed Kennedy’s confirmation to move forward. Kennedy was then confirmed 52-48 by the Senate, with Cassidy again voting in his favor.

You literally voted to confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary, knowing full well he holds these bizarre and dangerous views. Shame on you. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 20, 2025

Kennedy told the Times that he spoke to Cassidy about changing the language. He said plainly that the senator “disagreed” with it.

Critics have accused Kennedy of fear-mongering and of moving the goalposts when presented with evidence that discredits his anti-vax beliefs. He told the Times that he does not care if his strategy causes fear that further craters vaccine rates.

“I think the way to drive up vaccine utilization, ultimately, is to be honest with people,” Kennedy told the Times, adding, “My job is not to gaslight Americans but to give them accurate information about the state of the science.”

The Times story, which pegged itself as Kennedy’s first interview with a “major print publication” in MAGA 2.0, made no mention of the rumors surrounding Kennedy’s personal life.