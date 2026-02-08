RFK Jr. Brutally Roasted for His Super Bowl Menu

The president’s leading health official is getting mocked for his “medieval survival”-style Super Bowl meal plans.

“Super Bowl Sunday today is a snacking holiday in the U.S. You are—as the CEO of MAHA, what would you have as a Super Bowl snack?” host Peter Doocy asked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Fox News’ Sunday Briefing.

The 72-year-old laughed, but his face quickly turned serious as he said, “You know, I am on a carnivore diet, so I just eat meat and ferments, and I’m very happy with that.”

RFK Jr. revealed that due to his carnivore diet, he'd be turning down Super Bowl Buffalo wings and opting for a yogurt instead. Fox News

RFK Jr. then earnestly revealed: “So I’m going to probably have a yogurt.”

Although Kennedy didn’t have the most exciting or traditional Super Bowl menu set for himself, he did make a generous allowance for a MAHA-approved treat for others.

“But, you know, people can eat what they want,” he said, adding, “You can even eat Buffalo wings, but you should check the ingredients. There’s a lot of seed oils, and there’s—if there is corn syrup in it, if there’s artificial flavors, you probably shouldn’t be doing it.”

That permisiveness echoes Kennedy’s approach to his 79-year-old boss’s diet as well. He admitted this week that he was unable to convince President Donald Trump to give up McDonald’s and Diet Cokes.

Opens in new window A response on X to RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl meal plans. Screenshot/War Updates FC/X

On X, one person joked: “I honestly thought it said ‘I’m going to eat meat and ferment,’ which also sounds pretty close to the truth.”

Another commented that the very idea of eating yogurt as a Super Bowl snack flew in the face of the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement.

“More evidence that Trump and his administration are not really American. RFK Jr. is eating YOGURT. While watching the Super Bowl tonight,” they wrote.

Opens in new window An X post responding to RFK. Jr's planned Super Bowl meal, which includes "meat and ferments." Screenshot/TN/X

“‘Ferments’…. If Joe Biden said he was sitting around watching the Super Bowl spooning f--king Activia into his mouth hole — MAGA would never stop shrieking about it," said a third.

Multiple jokes about roadkill being included in the yogurt-based feast also made it to social media, after RFK Jr. previously boasted about chowing down on roadside critters as a key food group.

“I’ve been picking up roadkill my whole life. I have a freezer full of it. A thousand cubic-foot freezer,” the nation’s top health official told reporters back in 2024.

The HHS secretary preached avoidance of seed oils and artificial flavors as found in many game day snacks. DogeDesigner/X

Kennedy has been on a dietary warpath in recent months, advocating that Americans follow his carnivore diet, which consists of high protein intake and no carbs, with a focus on consuming meat and other animal by-products.

As part of this effort, the HHS secretary stuck candles in a lump of steak for his birthday in January, and has created a new food pyramid which places red meat at the top.

RFK Jr. has encouraged others to follow his carnivore diet, and put together a new food pyramid with red meat at the top. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Despite concerns that such an increase in meat consumption would require an impossible amount of land, the Department of Health and Human Services is focused on its carnivorous goals.