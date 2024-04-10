RFK Jr. Campaign Official’s Pro-Trump Tweets Surface: Report
NO GOING BACK
A New York state campaign official for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attended the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., called Donald Trump her “favorite president” in social media posts, and in 2021 expressed support for him as a 2024 presidential candidate, CNN reported Tuesday. Rita Palma, identified as the Kennedy campaign’s New York director, also mused about his candidacy in 2028. ““#Trump2024 Can he run in 2028 too?” she wrote in a Feb. 13, 2021 tweet, which included an image boasting about Trump’s second impeachment acquittal and stating her desire to vote for him in 2024 if he ran. In another post on Jan. 7 of that year, Palma, who is also an anti-vaxxer, parroted Trump’s false claim about the 2020 election being “rigged.” Palma also downplayed the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Jan 6 was not a riot. A small group of people were trouble. It was 99.9 peaceful, respectful. I was there,” she wrote. Kennedy himself has suggested that Jan. 6 rioters were unfairly prosecuted. On Monday, CNN reported that Palma recently told a group of New York Republicans that her “No. 1 priority” is to get Kennedy on that state’s ballot to help “get rid of Biden.”