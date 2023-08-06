CHEAT SHEET
    RFK Jr. Complained to Relatives Over Lack of Support For His Presidential Campaign: Report

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens while Rabbi Shmuley Boteach speaks during The World Values Network's Presidential Candidate Series.

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. knew when he started his campaign that some of his relatives wouldn’t be supporting it. “I bear them no ill will,” he said in April. But that hasn’t stopped him from complaining to some family members about their public disavowal of his presidential aspirations. According to new reporting from The New York Times, the longshot Democratic candidate had some “tense” conversations with his kin, many of whom pressed him about his decision to run in the first place. “I love my brother deeply, and while I don’t agree with him on a number of issues, theories, I do not want to knock him,” Courtney Kennedy Hill, Kennedy’s sister, told the Times. “He has done a lot of good for many, many people… I just don’t want all that to get lost in the maelstrom around his more controversial statements and views.”

