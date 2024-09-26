RFK Jr. Detailed His Struggle With Sex ‘Demons’ in Diaries

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he was overcome by “powerful demons” and “wild impulses” related to sex, according to old diary entries seen by the New York Post.

More than ten years after the newspaper first released several extracts from his private writings, new details about the former presidential candidate’s diaries have emerged amid his alleged sexting scandal with New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

In May 1999, while he was still married to his second wife Mary Richardson Kennedy, Kennedy Jr. wrote about being invited to a woman’s apartment, according to the Post. In diary entries, he allegedly admitted he was drawn to flirting with danger.

“I feel out of control,” he reportedly wrote with reference to the invitation. “But there is some part of me that is discontented if I’m not looking for trouble…Sometimes I wonder why God gave me such powerful demons.”

In another entry after a day in Los Angeles, Kennedy reportedly wrote: “I stayed out of trouble, which always dogs me in LA.”

He also admitted he battled with “wild impulses.” Previous reports about Kennedy’s private writings allegedly from a 2001 diary showed him detailing encounters with 37 women, including sex with 16 of them.

When a Post reporter approached Kennedy to ask about the diary in 2013, he was said to have been frozen in silence for six seconds.

“I don’t think there is any way you could have a diary or journal of mine from 2001,” Kennedy allegedly said at the time. “I don’t have any comment on it. I have no diary from 2001.”

On Wednesday, Kennedy also declined to comment on his alleged relationship with Nuzzi, who previously worked at The Daily Beast. “I never comment on those kind of stories,” Kennedy said when asked about the issue on Fox News.

Nuzzi and Kennedy reportedly had a “digital relationship” which was never physical. Nuzzi was nevertheless put on leave by her bosses at New York, while it’s not yet clear what repercussions Kennedy may face.

His wife—Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines—took a leaf from her husband’s playbook and declined to comment on the allegations this week.