Politics

RFK Jr. Discloses $250K in Lavish Gifts From Top Donor

FREQUENT FLYER

Kennedy received free flights to Fiji and Greece, along with access to a vacation home in Washington, D.C.

Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during an event on screen time harm in children at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C.
REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received more than $250,000 worth of free flights to Fiji and Greece from a longtime security adviser and donor.

A financial ethics disclosure cited by The Wall Street Journal revealed that the gifts, from Gavin de Becker, included a nearly $45,000 round-trip airfare to Greece and almost $97,000 in flights to Fiji, where de Becker owns a sprawling private retreat and compound. De Becker also provided Kennedy with access to a vacation home in Washington, D.C., The Journal reported.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Kennedy told the Journal he worked with ethics officials on his disclosures and complies with all federal ethics regulations.

De Becker, 71, is a security specialist with a list of high-profile clients including Jeff Bezos, Madonna and Cher. He also served as Kennedy’s security adviser during his 2024 presidential campaign.

OpenSecrets, a nonprofit organization tracking lobbying and political donations, lists de Becker as one of Kennedy’s biggest campaign contributors in 2024. De Becker donated around $14 million to a pro-Kennedy super PAC—which then refunded $9.65 million back to him.

De Becker and a PAC representative told POLITICO the donation was intended as “bridge funding.”

De Becker did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He told the Journal that the gifts were part of a personal friendship, describing Kennedy as “my closest friend in the world for many years.”

“I’m glad to be able to host him anytime, and I love the times our families spend together,” he was quoted saying.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Kennedy also disclosed smaller gifts, like a $900 flight to Aspen from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and WWE box seats from Education Secretary Linda McMahon, along with more than $4 million in book advances and bitcoin holdings totaling between $1 and $5 million.

Evgenia Anastasakos

Breaking News Intern

Evgenia.Anastasakos@thedailybeast.com

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