Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
RFK Jr. Does Damage Control as MAHA Attacks New CDC Chief
ALL CLEAR
The secretary of health made a statement after some tweets were attributed to his CDC director nominee.
Jasmine Venet
Breaking News Intern
Updated
Mar. 25 2025
5:14PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 25 2025
4:33PM EDT
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Jasmine Venet
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
Jon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
Politics
Jeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
White House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini
Politics
Stunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet