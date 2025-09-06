Cheat Sheet
RFK Jr. Earns Brutal New Nickname

Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.06.25 3:46AM EDT 
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Department of Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has earned himself a brutal new nickname following his car-crash Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday. After appearing particularly tanned this week, social media users have dubbed RFK Jr. “Microwaved Mel Gibson.” Noting his similarity to the Braveheart actor, X users even photoshopped RFK Jr.’s face over the 1995 film’s poster with a tagline riffing on the original: “What kind of man would defy a vaccine?” Both Gibson and Kennedy are MAGA-affiliated, with the former being named a special ambassador to Hollywood by President Donald Trump in January. The Health Secretary’s love for tanning booths is well-known, prompting medical experts to criticize the hypocrisy of using devices that are known to cause premature aging and increase the chance of skin cancers. During the Thursday hearing, RFK Jr. was skewered over his anti-vax and conspiratorial health beliefs. Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia went hardest when summing up his line of questioning with the rhetorical “How can you be that ignorant?”

Gavin Newsom Is Back to Trolling His Favorite Trump Acolyte
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.06.25 1:27AM EDT 
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken aim at senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller once more, this time revealing that his office is “giving serious thought” to taking away Miller’s California residency. “He is not a great American, and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!” Newsom wrote in a Friday evening tweet. Accompanying the post was a photo of Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter franchise, who Newsom has compared Miller to in the past, as well as Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine. Newsom has zeroed in on Miller, considered the architect behind the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant crackdown, before, labelling him a “fascist c--k”, and, last week, calling him “shrill” and asking him to stop yelling. Miller, who was raised in Santa Monica by liberal parents, has been denounced by many of his fellow Angelenos, with protestors bearing signs that read ”Santa Monica apologizes for Stephen Miller" and “Stephen Miller, who raised you?” at this summer’s ‘No Kings Day’ protests in Los Angeles.

reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Rock Star Dead at 78 After Brief Illness
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.05.25 5:36PM EDT 
Mark Volman
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Mark Volman, founder of the band behind the 1967 hit song “Happy Together,” has died after a brief and sudden illness, Variety reports. He was 78. Volman grew up in a suburb of Los Angeles in the 1950s and early 1960s, falling in love with music at a young age. Soon after graduating high school in 1965, Volman got together with his friend and founded The Turtles, the band that would top charts two years later with their lush, reverb-heavy rock song, on which Volman sang harmony. “Happy Together” became one of the most-performed songs of the 20th century, often without Volman and Kaylan’s permission, leading to messy legal battles. The one-hit-wonder band broke up in 1970, leading Volman and Kaylan to form the duo Flo & Eddie, touring with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention and making tracks for other rock bands, including T.Rex and Bruce Springsteen. Volman earned his bachelor’s degree in his forties, graduating as valedictorian, and completed an MFA in 1999. Before he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020, Volman taught music business college courses in Nashville. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

‘Bats**t Crazy’ Hilaria Baldwin Saved Husband‘s Life
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 8:28PM EDT 
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter Ireland has credited her “bats--t” crazy stepmother Hilaria with saving her father’s life in a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of Hilaria’s debut on Dancing with the Stars. “I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised,” Baldwin wrote about her stepmom, before going on to describe her as “loyal to a fault” and “eccentric and totally bat sh-t crazy (in a fun way)” before adding that she “saved my dad’s life.” “She recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She’s taught him... that it’s never too late to admit you need help and it’s never too late to learn to be kind to yourself,” she wrote. “Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do.” Alec and Ireland’s relationship made headlines in 2007 after a voicemail of Alec calling his 11-year-old daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig” was leaked to the press. He has since apologized, and the pair even appear comfortable joking about it, with Ireland even gifting him a pig-shaped grill for Father’s Day.

Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Soccer Star Neymar is Left Over $1B By Man He Never Met
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.05.25 5:19PM EDT 
Published 09.05.25 4:53PM EDT 
SANTOS, BRAZIL - JULY 16: Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Flamengo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on July 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Rebeca Schumacker/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images)
Neymar, who plays for the state of São Paulo-based team Santos FC, has not commented publicly on the report. Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

A Brazilian businessman, who died at 31, left “all his worldly possessions” worth over $1.1 billion to soccer star Neymar. The Brazilian soccer player, 33, who is already worth $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, allegedly had never even met the unidentified billionaire. The man was reportedly childless and single. The will was formalized at Porto Alegre, a city in the same state the deceased businessman was from, and authenticated on June 12 with allegedly two witnesses present. However, Brazilian courts still need to clear it to confirm Neymar as the sole heir to the fortune, which could potentially face legal complications. Neymar, who plays for the state of São Paulo-based team Santos FC, has not commented publicly on the report. According to local media reports, the billionaire chose Neymar because he “identifies with [him] on a personal level.” The soccer star’s close relationship with his father, Neymar Sr., is said to be the inspiration behind the billionaire’s decision, since it “reminds him of his own late father.”

John Candy’s Son Recounts the Moment He Learned His Dad Died
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.05.25 11:02PM EDT 
CANADA - MARCH 05: John Candy
CANADA - MARCH 05: John Candy Patti Gower/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Chris Candy, son of legendary actor and comedian John Candy, was 8 years old when the school pastor stepped into his classroom. Having recently sung a “Weird Al” Yankovic song in the school’s talent show, he thought Father Donnie was going to compliment him on his performance. Instead, he “walked with me and my sister down to the rectory,” Candy recounts in an essay for the Toronto Star to coincide with the premiere of a new documentary, John Candy: I Like Me. “We saw our dad’s assistant, Bob Crane, sobbing. We turned the corner into the priest’s office, and my mom was there. She told us that our dad had died.” Chris served as an executive producer alongside his sister Jennifer on the new documentary, which “cracks open” the impact that losing his own father had on a young John Candy. “It was a strange, unique experience that taught me there is not only a genetic inheritance from our parents but a psychological one as well, and that to grow in this lifetime is a process with no end,” Candy wrote. The Planes, Trains, and Automobiles star died at 43 of a heart attack while filming Wagons East in Mexico in 1994. John Candy: I Like Me, which is directed by Colin Hanks—son of Tom Hanks, Candy’s co-star in Splash and Volunteers—hits Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 10.

Alaska Airlines Pilot Who Tried to Cut Plane’s Engines Midflight Pleads Guilty
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 10:49PM EDT 
Joseph David Emerson in Portland, Oregon court
DAVE KILLEN/POOL/via REUTERS

Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson will plead no contest to charges related to an October 2023 incident in which he tried to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight while he was high on mushrooms. Emerson’s attorney, Noah Horst, told CBS News that his client has agreed to the plea in order to atone for his actions and hopefully avoid a harsher sentence. Emerson was coming down from a harrowing experience with psychedelic mushrooms that he’d taken days prior, and had not slept in more than 40 hours when he began the flight from Washington to San Francisco. In the cockpit jumpseat behind the pilot and first officer, Emerson grabbed two red handles that would have activated the plane’s fire suppression system and cut off fuel to its engines. He was subdued by flight crew the plane landed safely in Portland. Emerson faces up to a year in prison, 664 hours of community service, and over $60,000 in restitution.

What Anna Wintour Really Thinks About ‘The Devil Wears Prada’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.05.25 4:15PM EDT 

Anna Wintour told The New Yorker what she really thinks about The Devil Wears Prada in a new interview released Friday. The Vogue juggernaut told the publication on the heels of leaving her post as editor-in-chief of American Vogue that the “fashion industry was very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light,” but she thought it was a “fair shot” overall. The 2006 dramedy and fan-favorite film starring Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt portrayed the fashion world and the terrifying hold that Meryl Streep’s Wintour-esque character Miranda Priestly had on her assistants. Wintour said there was concern that the character, played by Streep, would make her into a “caricature.” Instead, Wintour said she was pleasantly surprised. “First of all, it was Meryl Streep, which was fantastic. And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable and very funny,” she said, adding, “it had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. They were all amazing. And, in the end, I thought it was a fair shot.” The film will get the sequel treatment, with all three actresses and more original cast members reprising their roles, set to premiere in May 2026.

Streep and Wintour
John Nacion/20th Century Studios
Men's Wearhouse

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

American Tourist’s Suitcase Maneuver on Historic Steps Stirs Outrage
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 1:01PM EDT 
08 August 2025, France, Paris: Two young people pull trolley suitcases through a street in Paris not far from Notre-Dame Cathedral.
File image Rachel Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

An American tourist has caused outrage by kicking a suitcase down a long, steep flight of historic steps. Robin Bender can be seen propelling her bag down the stairs in Croatia to the soundtrack of Jess Glynne’sHold My Hand,” in a move that enraged locals and quickly went viral. A flurry of incensed social media users who claimed to be Croatian piled on the woman in the video, saying she embodies why locals dislike tourists, and asking her not to return to Croatia. According to The Sun, the creator of the video, Lena Moriarty, defended the woman, who she said was her mother, saying, “The fact that this has gone viral 4x, accumulated 20 million views and ended up on the Croatian news… All because my mom yeeted her suitcase down the steps.” Newsweek reports that the family claimed they had been in a rush to leave their short-term rental, with Moriarty saying, “The amount of steps in Croatia to get to our Airbnb was insanity. So the only reasonable solution we saw while leaving in a rush was to toss our bags down the stairs.”

Wildlife Influencer Sparks Outrage After Crocodile Stunt
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.05.25 5:41PM EDT 
Published 09.05.25 3:16PM EDT 
Mike Holston holding a crocodile in Queensland, Australia.
@therealtarzann/ Instagram

American influencer Mike Holston—known online as “The Real Tarzann”—has sparked outrage after posting a video of himself getting bitten by a crocodile in Queensland, Australia. The viral video, which racked up over 800,000 views within a day, shows Holston chasing and wrestling a freshwater crocodile in what he calls “croc territory.” The clip then shows blood gushing from the influencer’s arm as he holds the crocodile. “He got a good piece of my arm,” Holston says, showing off the injury. The Community Representation of Crocodiles released a statement deeming Holston’s behavior reckless and illegal. “We’ve had many people reach out about this video. It has been reported to the Queensland Government many times,” the statement says. The Nature Conservation Act 1992 lists freshwater crocodiles as a vulnerable species, and it is an offense to take or kill crocodiles in the northeastern Australian state. “In a depraved attempt to boost his platform, Holston uses animals as props for content, regularly provoking them and engaging them in reckless, hazardous stunts,” wrote People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in a 2024 article responding to what it described as an “unlicensed roadside zoo” operated by Holston in Temecula, California. “Since I was a kid, I wanted to come to Australia,” Holston proclaims in the viral crocodile video. Earlier this year, another American influencer, Sam Jones, faced calls for deportation from Australia after she posted a video of herself stealing a baby wombat from its mother.

