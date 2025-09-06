RFK Jr. Earns Brutal New Nickname
BURN
Department of Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has earned himself a brutal new nickname following his car-crash Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday. After appearing particularly tanned this week, social media users have dubbed RFK Jr. “Microwaved Mel Gibson.” Noting his similarity to the Braveheart actor, X users even photoshopped RFK Jr.’s face over the 1995 film’s poster with a tagline riffing on the original: “What kind of man would defy a vaccine?” Both Gibson and Kennedy are MAGA-affiliated, with the former being named a special ambassador to Hollywood by President Donald Trump in January. The Health Secretary’s love for tanning booths is well-known, prompting medical experts to criticize the hypocrisy of using devices that are known to cause premature aging and increase the chance of skin cancers. During the Thursday hearing, RFK Jr. was skewered over his anti-vax and conspiratorial health beliefs. Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia went hardest when summing up his line of questioning with the rhetorical “How can you be that ignorant?”