RFK Jr. Faces Impeachment Bid Over Tylenol and Vaccine ‘Chaos’

Democrats have set their sights on impeaching Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. as he faces a backlash for spreading mass confusion and firing top health officials and experts.

Kennedy, who has worked to undermine public health recommendations and spread anti-vaccine rhetoric, has been among President Donald Trump’s most controversial Cabinet members since well before he was ever even confirmed for office.

But the widespread criticism from across the medical community has only increased in his first months on the job.

On Thursday, Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, who is running for the Senate, announced she was drafting articles of impeachment against the HHS secretary for violating his oath of office.

Rep. Haley Stevens announced she has begun drafting articles of impeachment against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pictured Sept. 22 with President Donald Trump, for sowing chaos and reckless cuts. Andrew Harkin/Getty Images

She blasted Kennedy as unfit to serve and accused Kennedy of making the country less safe and health care less affordable and accessible.

“His contempt for science, the constant spreading of conspiracy theories, and his complete disregard for the thousands of research hours spent by America’s top doctors and experts is unprecedented, reckless, and dangerous,” she said in a statement.

“Enough is enough—we need leaders who put science over chaos, facts over lies, and people over politics,” she added.

Stevens specifically noted the massive cuts to medical research, including for pediatric cancer and vaccine developments, as well as moves by the Trump administration to limit vaccine access.

Health care chaos. Reckless cuts. Rising costs. Michiganders and families across the country are paying the price for RFK Jr.’s agenda. Enough is enough, which is why I’m drafting articles of impeachment against @SecKennedy — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) September 25, 2025

Kennedy has also raised concerns, including among some Republican lawmakers, for firing and replacing the entire vaccine recommendation committee and, more recently, axing the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Susan Monarez after she served just 29 days on the job.

Monarez said she was dismissed after refusing to pre-approve recommendations from his newly installed panel and fire career experts. Her exit led to other top CDC officials resigning in protest.

The controversial firings led to a series of fiery grillings of both Kennedy and Monarez this month on Capitol Hill.

On Monday, Trump and Kennedy again came under fire for making an announcement linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism without introducing evidence to back their controversial claims. Some of Trump’s closest allies, like Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Ben Carson, split with the president over what he said in a wild Oval Office tirade.

New polling from Quinnipiac released on Wednesday found Kennedy’s approval is underwater by a whopping 21 points. 54 percent of voters disapprove of the job he is doing in office, while just 33 percent approve.

It also found 57 percent of voters are not so confident or not confident at all, with the medical information cited by Kennedy, while just 39 percent of voters are very confident or somewhat confident in it.

While articles of impeachment against the secretary are not expected to move forward in the GOP-controlled House, the move is a likely preview of some of the actions Democrats could pursue should they retake the House majority in next year’s midterms.

Efforts to impeach a Cabinet official have not been uncommon in recent years. Last year, House Republicans moved forward with efforts to impeach President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. A first attempt at impeachment in February failed, but a second effort days later passed by one vote.