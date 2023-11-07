CHEAT SHEET
RFK Jr. Files for Restraining Order Against Home Invader
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed for a restraining order against the man who tried to break into his home last month, TMZ reported Monday. It is unclear whether the order was signed by a judge. The man, named Jonathan Macht, managed to hop the the 2024 presidential hopeful’s home fence before being taken down by RFK Jr.’s private security team, which led to his arrest. Following his release he promptly returned to the home and was again arrested, according to TMZ. Kennedy has repeatedly asked for Secret Service protection as he mounts a quixotic Independent campaign for the White House, but has been turned down each time.