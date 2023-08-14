RFK Jr. Flip Flops Wildly on Abortion Ban Comments
YES OR NO?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears all over the place when it comes to abortion. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, he said he’d sign a federal three-month abortion ban—a rather restrictive position for a Democrat to hold. “I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the women during the first three months of life,” Kennedy said at the Iowa State Fair. He was asked if he would sign a federal ban to that effect. “Yes. I would,” he responded. But hours later, Kennedy’s team walked back those comments, claiming in a statement to The Hill that the candidate “misunderstood” the question. “He does not support legislation banning abortion,” the statement said. But Ali Vitali, the NBC reporter who asked the question, didn’t buy it. She posted the full transcript of the exchange to Twitter, saying that she asked the question “multiple times to make sure we’re understanding—even at one point saying I was surprised by the stance.”