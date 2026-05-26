RFK Jr. Freaks Out Wife With Terrible Guest Etiquette

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears unable to treat animals in a normal manner.

The health secretary bizarrely shared a video of himself chasing down two Black Racer snakes outside Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Palm Beach beachfront property on Monday while his wife pleaded with him to act normally.

“Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz’s patio,” Kennedy captioned the video on X. But a very different scenario played out in the video.

The health secretary chased down the reptiles while his wife screamed out in fear. screenshot/x/Screenshot/X

Kennedy, 72, is seen pouncing on the two non-venomous snakes on Oz’s white patio. Outside the frame, his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, is heard begging him to stop.

“Honey. Honey. Why. Bobby. Why,” she said as her husband lumbered after the thrashing snakes, eventually gripping them with his bare hands.

“They’re having sex,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz is heard saying off-camera. At that, Kennedy grinned down at the reptiles in his hands.

The Kennedy scion continued to flash his pearly whites as the snakes bit him, attempting to wrestle themselves out of his grasp.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star has weathered cheating allegations and animal antics throughout her marriage to Kennedy. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Honey, honey, let them go, oh my God, I can’t,” Hines screeched, as her husband completely disregarded her. “I can’t watch, Bobby, please, Bobby.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the health secretary for comment.

The health secretary is famous for his bizarre, at times abusive, treatment of animals. Most notably, it was revealed during Kennedy’s failed presidential campaign that he had dumped the body of a bear cub in New York City’s Central Park in 2014.

The bear-dumping incident prompted a police investigation into animal cruelty. The case went unsolved until Kennedy confessed in a bizarre video shared on social media in August 2024, just days before a New Yorker article exposing the incident was published.

Most recently, a new book on the health and human services secretary revealed that Kennedy wrote a diary entry about stopping his car on a New York highway in 2001 and cutting the penis off a roadkill raccoon while his children sat in the backseat.

In one especially wild diary entry, Kennedy detailed slicing off the penis of a roadkill raccoon in front of his children, according to Vincent. Mike Segar/Reuters

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road-killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” Kennedy wrote in his journal, according to the book, RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise.

In the lead-up to his confirmation, the health secretary’s cousin and former ambassador Caroline Kennedy wrote an open letter to the Senate detailing how he “enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks.”