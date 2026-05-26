RFK Jr. Freaks Out Wife With Terrible Guest Etiquette

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears unable to treat animals in a normal manner.
The health secretary bizarrely shared a video of himself chasing down two Black Racer snakes outside Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Palm Beach beachfront property on Monday while his wife pleaded with him to act normally.
“Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz’s patio,” Kennedy captioned the video on X. But a very different scenario played out in the video.
Kennedy, 72, is seen pouncing on the two non-venomous snakes on Oz’s white patio. Outside the frame, his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, is heard begging him to stop.
“Honey. Honey. Why. Bobby. Why,” she said as her husband lumbered after the thrashing snakes, eventually gripping them with his bare hands.
“They’re having sex,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz is heard saying off-camera. At that, Kennedy grinned down at the reptiles in his hands.
The Kennedy scion continued to flash his pearly whites as the snakes bit him, attempting to wrestle themselves out of his grasp.
“Honey, honey, let them go, oh my God, I can’t,” Hines screeched, as her husband completely disregarded her. “I can’t watch, Bobby, please, Bobby.”
The Daily Beast has reached out to the health secretary for comment.
The health secretary is famous for his bizarre, at times abusive, treatment of animals. Most notably, it was revealed during Kennedy’s failed presidential campaign that he had dumped the body of a bear cub in New York City’s Central Park in 2014.
The bear-dumping incident prompted a police investigation into animal cruelty. The case went unsolved until Kennedy confessed in a bizarre video shared on social media in August 2024, just days before a New Yorker article exposing the incident was published.
Most recently, a new book on the health and human services secretary revealed that Kennedy wrote a diary entry about stopping his car on a New York highway in 2001 and cutting the penis off a roadkill raccoon while his children sat in the backseat.
“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road-killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” Kennedy wrote in his journal, according to the book, RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise.
In the lead-up to his confirmation, the health secretary’s cousin and former ambassador Caroline Kennedy wrote an open letter to the Senate detailing how he “enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed to his hawks.”
What’s more, his daughter, Kick, revealed in a 2012 interview that her dad once beheaded a dead whale and tied its head to the roof of their family minivan before embarking on a five-hour drive. “Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” she told Town and Country.