Politics

RFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1

DOGE OUTBREAK

“The country is less safe,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, a former senior CDC official, told CBS News.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., CDC headquarters
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaBorder Czar Whines It’s Been ‘Hard’ to Find Undocumented Immigrants
Maurício Alencar
PoliticsRFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
TrumplandHow Dare Elon Musk Label My 8-Year-Old Son a ‘Parasite’
Allison Quinn
MediaMAGA Influencer Who Revealed Child With Musk Spills All on Relationship
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsJon Stewart Giggles With Glee as Jen Psaki Rips Kamala’s Campaign
Catherine Bouris