Politics

RFK Jr. Hands Over Sensitive Taxpayer Information to Musk’s DOGE Goons

HELPING HAND

The sensitive database could offer information that the IRS has so far denied Musk’s government-slashing group from accessing.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk.
Getty Images
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMarco Rubio Melts Down at Musk in Furious Cabinet Shouting Match
Liam Archacki
OpinionThe Cracks Are Showing in Trump After a Week of Chaos and Resistance
David Gardner
TrumplandTrump Official Makes Humiliating Social Security U-Turn
Erkki Forster
U.S. News‘That’s Enough!’: Trump Explodes at Reporter for Asking About Rubio and Musk’s Fight
Erkki Forster
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee