RFK Jr. Hires Leading Anti-Vaxxer as New Comms Director

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday unveiled his new campaign communications director: Del Bigtree, one of the country’s leading anti-vaxxers.

Bigtree, who serves as the executive director of the Informed Consent Action Network—one of the nation’s largest anti-vaccine organizations—announced his new role in a letter that blasted presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden for their roles in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In January 2020, we witnessed what the dark forces of medical tyranny are capable of when they launched the greatest psychological operation the world has ever experienced,” Bigtree wrote. “we watched in sick astonishment as both President Trump and President Biden put the fate of our nation into Dr. Anthony Fauci’s hands.”

His hatred for vaccines dates back years—largely informed by the work he did on Dr. Phil and The Doctors. (Bigtree possesses no medical degree or training.)

In a 2019 interview with The Daily Beast, he likened vaccine mandates to Nazism.

“A Jewish community was going to be quarantined and not allowed to go into their own synagogues during Passover,” Bigtree said. “To me it seems so obvious that smacks of the issues in Germany.”

Bigtree allocated far more space in his letter to taking aim at vaccinations than he did in support of Kennedy—espousing vaccine falsehoods that have been widely denounced by medical professionals.

“The vaccine has proven to have negative efficacy, causing people to be more prone to infection than doing nothing at all,” Bigtree wrote.

Kennedy had already provided Bigtree with over $13,000 for “communications consulting.”

He is one of numerous fringe figures that have found their home in the Kennedy campaign as it struggles to compete against Biden.