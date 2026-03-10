RFK Jr. Humiliated as His Own Agency Calls Out Autism Lies

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s autism remedy is not all it’s cracked up to be, according to his own agency.

Two Food and Drug Administration officials told Politico on Monday that the drug leucovorin, which the Health and Human Services Secretary and the FDA Commissioner Marty Makary had promoted as a helpful treatment for children with autism during a September news conference, lacks sufficient evidence to support its use in that manner.

RFK Jr. and Makary sang the drug's praises in September. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the FDA approved leucovorin, also known as folinic acid, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with cerebral folate deficiency who have a specific gene variant (CFD-FOLR1), but not for autism.

The FDA press release classified the disease as a “rare genetic condition” that affects the transport of folate, an essential vitamin, to the brain, resulting in “severe developmental delays, movement disorders, seizures, and other serious neurological complications.”

Makary explained at the September conference that he would fast-track the drug’s approval to treat kids with autistic symptoms, despite scientists advising that the drug needed more research.

“This action may benefit some individuals with FOLR1- related cerebral folate transport deficiency who have developmental delays with autistic features,” Makary, 55, said in a statement included in Tuesday’s approval announcement.

The FDA commissioner was nominated by President Donald Trump. Samuel Corum/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Fewer than one in a million people in the U.S. have the rare genetic disorder.

Makary, along with Dr. Mehmet Oz and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, penned an opinion article for Politico Magazine in September stating that, though leucovorin “is not a cure for autism,” there was evidence suggesting it could help some autistic children improve their verbal communication.

The Health Department under RFK Jr. has been slammed by doctors and global health organizations for implausible medical claims. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

An official told Politico that Makary’s faith in the drug’s efficacy in treating autism stemmed from a trial published in The European Journal of Pediatrics in September 2024. The study was later retracted in January due to errors identified in the reported results.

RFK Jr.’s autism crusade during his tenure as the HHS secretary has included some other questionable claims.

At the same September conference, RFK Jr., 72, and Trump, 79, decried the use of acetaminophen, widely known by brand name Tylenol, by pregnant women, saying that the common painkiller’s use “can be associated with a very increased risk of autism.”

The president loves to rely on his HHS secretary, whom he calls "Bobby." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Doctors from trusted health organizations around the world blasted RFK Jr.’s claims, echoing the view that there was no credible evidence to support a connection between the two.

“There is no evidence to link the use of [Tylenol] by pregnant women to autism in their children. None,” said U.K. Health Secretary Wes Streeting in September. “In fact, a major study was done back in 2024 in Sweden, involving 2.4 million children, and it did not uphold those claims.”

Kennedy Jr. also bizarrely tied the disorder to circumcision, saying that “children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, and it’s highly likely because they’re given Tylenol.”