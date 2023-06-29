CHEAT SHEET
RFK Jr.: ‘I’m Proud That President Trump Likes Me’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke out on Wednesday night about his pride that former president Donald Trump had made flattering comments about him recently. During a town hall on NewsNation, the Democratic 2024 hopeful was asked what he thought about his Republican rival’s comments earlier this week in which Trump called Kennedy “smart” and a “common sense guy.” “I’m proud that President Trump likes me,” Kennedy said. “Even though I don’t agree with him on most of his issues, because I don’t want to alienate people, I want to bring people together.” He went on to criticize Democrats who say they want to “end the polarization” but don’t seem to want to talk “to people who don’t agree with you.”