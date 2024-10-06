RFK Jr. Is ‘Begging’ Cheryl Hines to Not Divorce Him Amid Affair Drama

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pleading with his wife, Cheryl Hines, not to divorce him over his alleged affair with political journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

According to a People source, the politician is “begging” Hines, who finds this whole ordeal “embarrassing.”

“She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file,” the anonymous source told the magazine. “But how many times can you forgive a partner that’s dishonest and goes behind your back? It’s just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man.”

News of their affair broke late last month when New York magazine issued a statement acknowledging that Nuzzi had disclosed to them her “personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign.”

In her own statement, Nuzzi clarified that the two’s relationship was “never physical” but admits that she should’ve told her employer. RFK Jr. denies the fling altogether and said he only met Nuzzi once.

News of the former presidential candidate’s pleas to his wife comes one day after the couple was spotted together for the first time. Photos shared by Page Six show the two out and about in Malibu on Saturday. Hines is not wearing a wedding ring in the photos.

Ironically, it might not be the affair that’s causing Hines to second-guess her decade-long marriage to JFK’s nephew. According to Page Six sources, it's his support for Donald Trump that’s making her run for the hills.

Following the suspension of his presidential campaign and endorsement of Trump, RFK Jr. admitted his decision troubled Hines.

“This is a really difficult issue for Cheryl,” he told TMZ at the time. “This is the opposite of what she would want to do. She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged.