    RFK Jr. Jokes His Marriage Wouldn’t Survive Being Trump’s VP

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr. attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    When asked if he would consider becoming Donald Trump’s running mate, anti-vaxxer presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “I don’t think my marriage would survive it.” Kennedy responded to the question from Variety’s Marc Malkin while attending the Los Angeles premiere of season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. “I think he’s right,” Hines quipped. Following a report in the New York Post, RFK Jr. said this week that “people” from Trump’s team did reach out to him about the role—but he wasn’t interested then either. Meanwhile, Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita has insisted no one discussed the job with RFK Jr.. “NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK Jr. (or ever will)—one of the most LIBERAL and radical environmentalists in the country,” he wrote on X. “For all the fake news—update your stories.”

