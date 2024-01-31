RFK Jr. Jokes His Marriage Wouldn’t Survive Being Trump’s VP
When asked if he would consider becoming Donald Trump’s running mate, anti-vaxxer presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “I don’t think my marriage would survive it.” Kennedy responded to the question from Variety’s Marc Malkin while attending the Los Angeles premiere of season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. “I think he’s right,” Hines quipped. Following a report in the New York Post, RFK Jr. said this week that “people” from Trump’s team did reach out to him about the role—but he wasn’t interested then either. Meanwhile, Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita has insisted no one discussed the job with RFK Jr.. “NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK Jr. (or ever will)—one of the most LIBERAL and radical environmentalists in the country,” he wrote on X. “For all the fake news—update your stories.”