RFK Jr. Makes Bizarre MAHA Comparison Between Trump and ‘Uncle’ JFK

Robert F Kennedy Jr. has compared Donald Trump to his late presidential uncle over his quest to “Make America Healthy Again,” saying John F. Kennedy had the same mission but ended up getting killed.

At a White House event promoting the release of a damning report on America’s health, Trump, well known for his McDonalds and coke diet, was hailed as a warrior against chronic diseases.

Donald Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission event Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Never in American history has the federal government taken a position on public health like this,” said a gushing Kennedy.

“My uncle tried to do this, but he was killed, and it never got done,” he added, in reference to JFK’s assassination in 1963.

“And ever since then, we’ve been waiting for a president who would stand up and speak on behalf of the health of the American people.”

Thursday’s much-anticipated report is the product of a presidential commission led by Kennedy to address the alarming rise in chronic diseases among American children.

It calls for increased scrutiny of the childhood vaccine schedule, a shift towards whole foods, and a health assessment on the effects of environmental toxins, including pesticides.

But the report has sparked significant controversy, with critics claiming it promotes some unproven theories and neglects well-established health risks.

It also coincides with massive budget cuts made by the administration and DOGE’s slasher-in-chief, Elon Musk, including an $18 billion reduction in the National Institute of Health budget.

“We will not stop until we defeat the chronic disease epidemic in America,” said Trump.