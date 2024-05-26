RFK Jr. May Have Invented Wild Tale About Getting Shot At With Arrows in Peru
‘TWISTED MIND’
A truly wild story recounted by presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a 1984 book about his family may have been a complete fantasy, according to HuffPost. In The Kennedys: An American Drama, RFK Jr. described visiting Peru, where indigenous people supposedly shot at him and several friends with bows and arrows, nearly hitting one of his friends. The politician explained that his cousin, Christopher Kennedy Lawford, lit a stick of dynamite, and heroically launched it toward the tribesmen, scaring them away. Lawford later recounted the story of their trip, but made no mention of a near-miss arrow, or a stick of dynamite. Blake Fleetwood, one of Kennedy’s friends who was on the trip, said the incident Kennedy described never occurred, and that a number of his claims were “just fantasy.” David Horowitz, one of the authors of the book, later explained that RFK Jr.’s cooperation with their project was just part of his dreams of becoming a politician. “He had a twisted mind,” he said.