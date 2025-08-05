Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

RFK Jr. Mocked for Weird Anniversary Post: ‘Fill All My Empty Spaces’

MEME MATERIAL
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.04.25 9:50PM EDT 
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 at Directors Guild Of America on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 at Directors Guild Of America on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting roasted online for sharing a head-scratching romantic tribute to Cheryl Hines. To celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary Sunday, the 71-year-old health secretary posted a picture of Hines, 59, gazing at his face while he flashes a big grin at the camera. The caption read: “Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces.” Reaction to the post suggests the closing line didn’t quite land the way Kennedy intended. “You may want to rethink that last line, bro,” one commenter wrote, while another simply replied, “Phrasing.” Kennedy later responded to an X user who commented, “At least once a week I wonder to myself how you were able to land cheryl hines.” Playing along despite the jab, Kennedy replied, “Me too!” The Curb Your Enthusiasm star also marked their 11th anniversary in a post Sunday, albeit with a less poetic message. “Happy anniversary, Bobby,” she wrote alongside the photo Kennedy had also posted. “We’ve had 11 amazing years together and I can’t wait to see what the next eleven will bring. I love you. ❤️” Kennedy and Hines got married at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in 2014, after going public with their relationship in 2011. They were first introduced to each other five years earlier by Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David. The Daily Beast has reached out to RFK Jr’s Health and Human Services team for comment.

Read it at The Cut

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Late-Night TV Star Known for Song ‘Fascination’ Dies at 101
LATE-NIGHT ICON
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.04.25 6:32PM EDT 
Jane Morgan
Jane Morgan in the UK in 1967. Dove/Daily Express/Getty Images

Jane Morgan, the singer known for her late-night TV appearances and English recording of the French standard “Fascination,” has died. She was 101. Born Florence Catherine Currier in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1924, Morgan began her career singing in nightclubs while studying opera at Juilliard, and rose to fame performing at clubs in Paris. After returning to New York in the 1950s, Morgan had her first hit with “Fascination” in 1957. She also performed in several Broadway productions, most notably starring in Mame in 1968. However, she was better known in this era for her frequent late-night television appearances, performing 16 times on The Ed Sullivan Show and 15 on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Morgan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011. The singer married her manager, Jerry Weintraub, in 1965. The couple adopted three daughters, Jamie, Julie, and Jody. Weintraub died in 2015. Morgan had been receiving hospice care and died in her sleep of natural causes at home in Naples, Florida, her family told The Hollywood Reporter. She is survived by Jamie, Jody, her stepson Michael, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, and was predeceased by her daughter, Julie.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
CREATINE CURIOUS?
Scouted Staff
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Martha Stewart, 84, Is the Latest Celebrity to Reveal Her Injectable Secrets
FRESH FACED
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Updated 08.04.25 3:41PM EDT 
Published 08.04.25 3:40PM EDT 
NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 15: Martha Stewart attends the Nantucket by Design Martha Stewart Dinner on July 15, 2025 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Nantucket Historical Association)
Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Nantucket Histo

At 84, Martha Stewart is often complimented for her complexion, and with good reason. “My skin is pretty fabulous,” she told The Wall Street Journal in an interview announcing the launch of Elm Biosciences. Stewart developed the skincare line in partnership with renowned dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, who is also credited with helping Hailey Bieber create her wildly successful brand, Rhode. At launch, the brand will offer a two-step routine, including a botanical extract-infused oral supplement and a serum with squalene and hyaluronic acid designed to boost skin cell lifespan. Stewart says she “religiously” uses the line. Still, when writer Ellen Gamerman asked Stewart if she receives in-office treatments, the mogul confirmed that she does. “I do what I call touch-ups,” Stewart said. “So, a little filler. We’ve been working with a little collagen in my cheeks.” As for neuromodulators, Stewart pointed to her chin and neck, explaining, “I only do Botox here.” The best part of the interview came in response to Gamerman suggesting that a skincare routine can be challenging to maintain, to which Stewart simply replies, “No, it’s not.” Touché, Martha. While the Elm Biosciences site is sparse on information, fans can sign up to receive news ahead of its September 17 launch.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Rod Stewart, 80, Slammed for AI Ozzy Osbourne Tribute
EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.04.25 6:17PM EDT 
Published 08.04.25 6:02PM EDT 
Rod Stewart (left) and Ozzy Osbourne (right)
Rod Stewart (left) and Ozzy Osbourne (right) Kevin Mazur/Harry How/Getty Images

Rod Stewart is coming under fire for showing an AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at his show, just days after the rocker’s death. Rather than utilize the very real existing footage of himself performing with the Black Sabbath frontman, Stewart, 80, instead chose to pay tribute another way during a July 29 concert: with an AI-generated video. Titled “Eternal Stars,” the video, which played as Stewart performed his song “Forever Young,” renders Osbourne atop a cloud, posing for selfies with a lineup of fellow deceased musicians. In a clip of the video shared on X by one concert goer, Osbourne can be seen wielding a selfie stick for snaps with Prince, Tina Turner, Tupac, Aaliyah, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, and late rapper XXXTentacion, among others. Concert goers expressed their outrage in real time, with one shouting, “No, not Tupac!” in the background of the now viral video.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Bravo Star Reveals Severe Facial Burns Following DIY Paralysis Remedy
‘I OVERDID IT’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.04.25 3:31PM EDT 
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville at 2022 BravoCon in New York City. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Brandi Glanville tried playing the role of doctor—and immediately regretted it. In a bizarre TikTok, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, showed off the severe burns covering most of the bottom half of her face, which she sustained after attempting to treat her mysterious facial paralysis with Nair hair removal cream. According to Glanville, she was treating the cream as an exfoliant. “When I have an exfoliated face, it pisses ‘Caroline’ off,” she quipped, referencing her nickname for the parasite she believes is behind her condition. Though Nair’s website claims the product exfoliates skin while removing hair, it also advises customers not to use Nair on damaged skin and to perform a patch test before each use. Glanville’s gory video was the latest chapter in her two-year battle with an unexplained condition that left her face swollen and paralyzed. The mom of two tweeted last week that she was “finally getting answers” after visiting an infectious disease immunologist. In her Sunday TikTok, Glanville blamed her burns on having waited too long to remove the depilatory cream, but claimed her remedy did cause “Caroline” to move to a different part of her face. “Nair is the fountain of youth,” said Glanville, “But I overdid it.”

@brandiglanvilleofficial

Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I'm on fire sooooioko don't to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars 😎 mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it's cold enough spray all day cause I'm in some pain

♬ original sound - Brandi Glanville
Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Adam Driver Meltdown Is Being Used to Teach Wolves That Humans Are Bad
METHOD ACTING
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 08.04.25 2:12PM EDT 
Published 08.04.25 2:05PM EDT 

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson’s performance in 2019’s Marriage Story is helping to protect livestock from wolves, The Wall Street Journal reports. Audio from the explosive screaming match between the actors’ respective characters in the Oscar-winning film is being used by United States Department of Agriculture to scare wolves from cattle via a loudspeaker. Other deterring sounds include fireworks, gunshots, and AC/DC’s 1990 track “Thunderstruck.” A district supervisor in Oregon told the publication, “I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad.” The “wolf hazing” practice began in the area after 11 cows in 20 days were killed by the wolves. The loudspeakers are carried by drones that can detect the animals. Besides saving U.S. cattle, Driver and Johansson’s blistering argument in Noah Baumbach’s semi-autobiographical film about a deteriorating marriage also earned them Oscar nods for Best Actor and Best Actress. Supporting Actress Laura Dern took home the gold for her role as their divorce attorney in 2020.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Olympian Defends Track Star Girlfriend After Domestic Violence Arrest
WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.04.25 1:05PM EDT 
Christian Coleman (left) and Sha'Carri Richardson (right)
Christian Coleman (left) and Sha'Carri Richardson (right) Ulrik Pedersen/Anne-Christine Poujoulat/Getty Images

Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman is standing by his girlfriend, fellow Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, after her arrest on domestic assault charges. Richardson, 25, was detained July 27 after allegedly shoving Coleman to the ground during an argument at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport. However, Coleman, 29, brushed off the incident at a press conference on Sunday, telling reporters he didn’t think Richardson should have been arrested. “I think it was a sucky situation all around,” said Coleman, who declined to press charges. “She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course … But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love.” The three-time World Champion said the incident did not impact his performance in Sunday’s U.S. Track and Field Championships. However, both he and Richardson had uncharacteristically poor performances. Coleman failed to advance to next month’s World Championships in any category, while Richardson, who has an automatic slot in the 100m race as the defending champion, failed to qualify in the 200m. “I know that it’s been a tough journey for her this year,” Coleman told reporters Sunday. “But she’s going to bounce back. She’s a human being and a great person. To me, she’s the best female athlete in the world.”

Read it at USA Today

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Why Lindsay Lohan Says Being a Child Star Was ‘Terrifying’
LEAVING LAS LIMELIGHT
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Published 08.04.25 12:46PM EDT 
Lindsay Lohan at the 1998 premier of 'The Parent Trap' (left); Lindsay Lohan at the 2025 premier of 'Freakier Friday' (right)
Lindsay Lohan at the 1998 premier of 'The Parent Trap' (left); Lindsay Lohan at the 2025 premier of 'Freakier Friday' (right) Getty Images

After living most of her life in the spotlight, Lindsay Lohan says decades of success have taken a significant toll. The Freakier Friday star, 39, sat down with The Sunday Times to discuss growing up in an era of constant paparazzi flashes and tabloid headlines, which made the star acutely aware of her every move being watched. At 12 years old, the actress was cast in Disney’s 1998 adaptation of The Parent Trap, skyrocketing her to Hollywood’s A-list. However, as Lohan entered her twenties, she became the poster girl for troubled child stars after being arrested for driving under the influence, theft, and probation violations. “I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was,” said Lohan, who is now married to financier Bader Shammas and the mother of a two-year-old son, Luai. She told The Sunday Times that her experiences impacted her parenting choices in order to protect her child. “They were terrifying moments I had in my life—I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair.”

Read it at THE SUNDAY TIMES

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These CBD Gummies Are Formulated to Help You Fall (and Stay) Asleep
SPECIAL FX
Scouted Staff
Published 07.16.25 5:33PM EDT 
Hand holding a package of CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin by CBDfx
CBDfx

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.

Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.

CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.

CBD Gummies + THC: Lemon Dream
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.

Day & Night CBD Gummy Set
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Zoo Asks Visitors to ‘Donate’ Their Pets as Snacks for Resident Predators
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.04.25 1:07PM EDT 
A Siberian tiger cub at Denmark's Aalborg Zoo.
A Siberian tiger cub at Denmark's Aalborg Zoo. Scanpix Denmark/REUTERS

A zoo in Denmark is asking pet owners to donate their pet rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens and even horses to be fed to the facility’s resident carnivores. In a Facebook post, Aalborg Zoo promised that all animals would be “gently euthanized,” then used to mimic the natural food chain. ”If you have an animal that has to leave here for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us,” the zoo wrote. “The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are afterwards used as food. That way, nothing goes to waste—and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators.” The zoo also said it would welcome horses in need of putting down. While some slammed the initiative as “sick,” the appeal was generally well-received, with zoo deputy director Pia Nielsen explaining the practice is common in Denmark. “For many years at Aalborg Zoo, we have fed our carnivores with smaller livestock. When keeping carnivores, it is necessary to provide them with meat, preferably with fur, bones, etc. to give them as natural a diet as possible. Therefore, it makes sense to allow animals that need to be euthanized for various reasons to be of use in this way.”

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Oblivious Hiker Billed $16,000 for Treacherous Helicopter Rescue in Alps
CLUELESS
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.04.25 12:00PM EDT 
Published 08.04.25 11:54AM EDT 
Helicopter in Alps.
PIERRE TEYSSOT/AFP via Getty Images

An adventurous hiker decided to take the path less traveled in the Italian Alps—and now will pay the price. The 60-year-old passed multiple signs indicating that the Ferrati Berti path, at an altitude of 8,200 feet, was closed due to landslides. The hiker, a Brit whose name has not been released, called for help later in the day after becoming spooked by falling rocks around him. “He said he wasn’t aware that the path was closed and didn’t see the signs,” said the head of the alpine rescue service in the nearby town San Vito di Cadore. Due to poor weather conditions, two helicopters were deployed, adding up to a hefty bill of €14,225 (or $16,500). Giuseppe Dal Ben, a regional health commissioner, urged tourists “to approach the mountains with respect and caution.” Record-high temperatures in the Alps have increased the number of rockfalls in recent months.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now