RFK Jr. Mocked for Weird Anniversary Post: ‘Fill All My Empty Spaces’
MEME MATERIAL
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting roasted online for sharing a head-scratching romantic tribute to Cheryl Hines. To celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary Sunday, the 71-year-old health secretary posted a picture of Hines, 59, gazing at his face while he flashes a big grin at the camera. The caption read: “Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces.” Reaction to the post suggests the closing line didn’t quite land the way Kennedy intended. “You may want to rethink that last line, bro,” one commenter wrote, while another simply replied, “Phrasing.” Kennedy later responded to an X user who commented, “At least once a week I wonder to myself how you were able to land cheryl hines.” Playing along despite the jab, Kennedy replied, “Me too!” The Curb Your Enthusiasm star also marked their 11th anniversary in a post Sunday, albeit with a less poetic message. “Happy anniversary, Bobby,” she wrote alongside the photo Kennedy had also posted. “We’ve had 11 amazing years together and I can’t wait to see what the next eleven will bring. I love you. ❤️” Kennedy and Hines got married at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in 2014, after going public with their relationship in 2011. They were first introduced to each other five years earlier by Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David. The Daily Beast has reached out to RFK Jr’s Health and Human Services team for comment.