RFK Jr. Now Hawking Seed Oil Conspiracy T-Shirts

Independent presidential candidate turned MAGA mainstay Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken on yet another new role: shameless t-shirt salesman.

Since dropping out and endorsing former president Donald Trump, the anti vaxxer , conspiracy theorist and black sheep of the Kennedy clan has adopted the rote slogan ‘Make America Healthy Again.’

He has also and toured the country claiming that the McDonald’s-gobbling Trump will somehow bring about a physical fitness revolution.

In return, Trump has suggested that, if he’s elected, Kennedy—who claimed a doctor found a dead worm in his brain, admitted to dumping a dead bear cub’s body in New York City’s Central Park and sexted with former New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi—will play a major role in agriculture and health policy in his administration.

“We will make America healthy again,” Trump told the crowd at a Pennsylvania rally earlier this month. “You know who’s going to do that? RFK Jr. He’s got some good ideas.”

But, before he can take his MAHA throne, Kennedy has another task at hand: paying off his broke campaign’s debts. According to federal data, his operation ended September with less than $900,000 in the bank and on the hook for $4.5 million.

Kennedy had already plunked MAHA on T-shirts and hats, and now he’s rolled out an even more unwieldy (and more cringe) slogan for merch, this one riffing on his pseudoscientific views about seed oils: “Make Frying Oil Tallow Again.”