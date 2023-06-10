RFK Jr. Offered to Say He and Cheryl Hines Were Separated

CHEAT SHEET
Anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he offered to claim that he and actress wife Cheryl Hines were separated so she could “have some distance” from his fringe views. “I saw how it was affecting her life,” he told The New York Times. “We wouldn’t really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her.” Kennedy said he even drafted a news release but never sent it out. The Times reports that Hines repeatedly dodged questions about her own views on vaccines during interviews for the profile.