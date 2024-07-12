RFK Jr. on Whether More Women Will Accuse Him of Sexual Assault: ‘We’ll See’
SOUNDS PROMISING...
RFK Jr. told the Boston Globe when asked if more women will come forward with accusations of sexual assault against him, “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.” The revelation comes after The Washington Post reported that Kennedy Jr. recently sent text messages apologizing to Eliza Cooney, a former babysitter who accused him of sexual assaulting her in 1998. “I have no memory of this incident but I apologize sincerely for anything I ever did that made you feel uncomfortable or anything I did or said that offended you or hurt your feelings,” he wrote in the message, sent on July 4, just days after her accusation made headlines. “I never intended you any harm. If I hurt you, it was inadvertent. I feel badly for doing so,” he added. At the same time, the Kennedy campaign narrowly avoided falling into $3.5 million of debt, thanks to a $10 million infusion from his VP, Nicole Shanahan, according to the Globe.