RFK Jr. Owns Up to Bonkers Habit at Fancy Restaurants

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is known for carrying one of his favorite foods with him wherever he goes.

The man with the strangest eating habits in Washington, D.C., has bragged that he brings his own food to the capital’s most exclusive establishments.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—lover of beef tallow, raw milk, meat and “anything fermented,” according to his wife, actress Cheryl Hines—loves the latter so much that he even carries a German staple around in a jar.

“I went to dinner at the Ned last night, and I brought my sauerkraut,” he admitted in a teaser for his appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast. A steak in one of the Ned’s restaurants can cost well north of $100. The “Bone-In Ribeye,” which Bobby might opt for, costs a cool $150, according to Country Living.

The Daily Beast has asked if it is against the rules for the clientele, high-flying Trump officials or not, to bring their own sides to the Ned.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eats a mint chocolate chip ice cream cone during a press conference on the steps of the United States Department of Agriculture on July 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. HHS Secretary Kennedy Jr. held a press conference along with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, U.S. Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Dr. Martin A. Makary, President & CEO of International Dairy Foods Association Michael Dykes and CEO of Turkey Hill Andy Jacobs as they announced that ice cream makers who are responsible for 90% of the nation’s ice cream and frozen dairy desserts are pledging to eliminate many artificial food dyes by the end of 2027, the move aligns with Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" platform. Dr. Makary also stated that the FDA will soon approve a new blue food dye made from gardenia fruit. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Bobby eats a mint chocolate chip ice cream cone during a press conference on the steps of the United States Department of Agriculture last year. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The admission follows Cheryl Hines throwing Bobby under the bus by revealing the strange sauerkraut habit on the same podcast last year. She said he’s so committed to sauerkraut, which is just finely shredded cabbage fermented with salt, that he brings it to meals with him and eats it for breakfast.

“In the morning, at 6:30, he’s cooking a steak and eating sauerkraut,” she said, adding of the smell, “When I’m just trying to have my latte, and that’s coming at me, it’s like, Whoa, okay.”

Sauerkraut offers significant health benefits, primarily due to being a probiotic-rich fermented food, boosting gut health, immunity, digestion, and potentially reducing inflammation and stress, and supporting heart and bone health.

Traditional Sauerkraut Cabbage with Carrots In Ceramic Bowl. Sea Salt Nearby. Healthy Food. Fermented Products. Brown Textured Background. Top View. Copy Space. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
RFK Jr. champions the healthy food. REDA/REDA/Universal Images Group via

The interview continues a theme of hard-hitting, inquisitive interviewing from Katie Miller, who is the wife of the architect of Trump’s most divisive policies, Stephen Miller. She routinely exploits the access granted to her by her husband’s proximity to the administration to grill MAGA allies on softball issues such as their eating habits.

Podcast listeners have learned, for instance, that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth opts for flats, while his wife enjoys chicken drums. That interview came as Hegseth fended off criticism for his involvement in ordering a fatal second strike on a drug-smuggling boat.

Sauerkraut, meanwhile, is one of the less extraordinary things on Bobby Kennedy’s menu. “I am a very adventurous eater, Chris,” he told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo last year. “I’ll eat virtually anything.”

The new "upside down" food pyramid unveiled by the Trump administration.
The new "upside down" food pyramid unveiled by the Trump administration. Supplied

Perhaps, then, it is easier to explain what Bobby wouldn’t eat. “There’s two things I wouldn’t eat. Well, three. I wouldn’t eat a human, I wouldn’t eat a monkey, and I wouldn’t eat a dog,” he said in the same interview.

It comes as the administration released new nutritional guidelines on Wednesday, encouraging people to embrace more proteins, vegetables and healthy fats, and to cut down on sugar and highly processed foods.

According to Kennedy, the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans will “revolutionize” the nation’s food culture.

