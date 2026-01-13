RFK Jr. Owns Up to Bonkers Habit at Fancy Restaurants

The man with the strangest eating habits in Washington, D.C., has bragged that he brings his own food to the capital’s most exclusive establishments.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—lover of beef tallow, raw milk, meat and “anything fermented,” according to his wife, actress Cheryl Hines—loves the latter so much that he even carries a German staple around in a jar.

“I went to dinner at the Ned last night, and I brought my sauerkraut,” he admitted in a teaser for his appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast. A steak in one of the Ned’s restaurants can cost well north of $100. The “Bone-In Ribeye,” which Bobby might opt for, costs a cool $150, according to Country Living.

The Daily Beast has asked if it is against the rules for the clientele, high-flying Trump officials or not, to bring their own sides to the Ned.

Bobby eats a mint chocolate chip ice cream cone during a press conference on the steps of the United States Department of Agriculture last year. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The admission follows Cheryl Hines throwing Bobby under the bus by revealing the strange sauerkraut habit on the same podcast last year. She said he’s so committed to sauerkraut, which is just finely shredded cabbage fermented with salt, that he brings it to meals with him and eats it for breakfast.

“In the morning, at 6:30, he’s cooking a steak and eating sauerkraut,” she said, adding of the smell, “When I’m just trying to have my latte, and that’s coming at me, it’s like, Whoa, okay.”

Sauerkraut offers significant health benefits, primarily due to being a probiotic-rich fermented food, boosting gut health, immunity, digestion, and potentially reducing inflammation and stress, and supporting heart and bone health.

RFK Jr. champions the healthy food. REDA/REDA/Universal Images Group via

The interview continues a theme of hard-hitting, inquisitive interviewing from Katie Miller, who is the wife of the architect of Trump’s most divisive policies, Stephen Miller. She routinely exploits the access granted to her by her husband’s proximity to the administration to grill MAGA allies on softball issues such as their eating habits.

Podcast listeners have learned, for instance, that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth opts for flats, while his wife enjoys chicken drums. That interview came as Hegseth fended off criticism for his involvement in ordering a fatal second strike on a drug-smuggling boat.

Sauerkraut, meanwhile, is one of the less extraordinary things on Bobby Kennedy’s menu. “I am a very adventurous eater, Chris,” he told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo last year. “I’ll eat virtually anything.”

The new "upside down" food pyramid unveiled by the Trump administration. Supplied

Perhaps, then, it is easier to explain what Bobby wouldn’t eat. “There’s two things I wouldn’t eat. Well, three. I wouldn’t eat a human, I wouldn’t eat a monkey, and I wouldn’t eat a dog,” he said in the same interview.

It comes as the administration released new nutritional guidelines on Wednesday, encouraging people to embrace more proteins, vegetables and healthy fats, and to cut down on sugar and highly processed foods.