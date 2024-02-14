Campaign finance watchdogs are raising red flags about the super PAC backing Robert F. Kennedy’s independent presidential bid. According to Politico, high-profile security executive Gavin de Becker donated $10 million to the American Values PAC—and then it refunded $9.65 million. Craig Holman of ethics watchdog Public Citizen told the site the arrangement appeared unique. “If someone gives that kind of money to a super PAC, they’re expecting it to be used by the super PAC for political purposes. I’ve not ever heard of a situation of putting out millions of dollars to a super PAC to get them over a bridge and then to get the money refunded,” he said. Robert Maguire of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said, “We don’t see stuff like this. We see stuff, go back to the donor from time to time, if there’s leftover but not like, you know, this, this apparent arrangement beforehand.” Politico noted that de Becker isn’t just a donor, he’s also been paid more than $1 million for security services, which one watchdog said gave him a vested interest in keeping the campaign afloat. De Becker and the PAC referred to the situation as “bridge funding” and claimed it was above board.
