RFK Jr. Presidential Campaign Boosted by $10M Super PAC Contributions
MONEY BAGS
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential ambitions got a boost on Monday when a leader of political action committee American Values 2024 announced that it had raised $10.25 million for his campaign, indicating that the long-shot candidate is making in-roads with donors. The New York Times reports that while the precise amount of that fundraising won’t be known until later this month, when the super PACs file their midyear reports with the FEC, its co-chair Tony Lyons said that those contributions were made by a “right down the middle” mix of Republicans and Democrats and included two “very large” donations of over $1 million each. The news is a boon to the White House hopeful, who according to a June Quinnipiac University poll is viewed favorably by 40% of Republicans, compared to only 25% of Democrats. Kennedy has repeatedly criticized the Democratic party and continued his years-long outspokenness against vaccines and prescription drugs, and thus it comes as little surprise that American Values 2024 was formed in 2022 by People’s Pharma Movement, one of whose main financiers, Mark Gorton, claims to have met Kennedy through the anti-vaxx, anti-water fluoridation “health freedom” movement.