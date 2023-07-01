RFK Jr. Rakes in Nearly $8 Million in Income From Legal, Consulting Work
CASHING IN
Democratic presidential primary challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raked in just shy of $8 million in income the year leading up to his campaign—with part of that coming from his work crusading against vaccines. So far, the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy has used his family legacy and vaccine conspiracy theorist credentials in an attempt to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. But it looks like RFK Jr. also has money on his side, according to The New York Times. In a disclosure to the Federal Election Commission, Kennedy revealed $7.8 million in income, with $5 million coming from his law firm, Kennedy & Madonna. He also scored $1.6 million from his consulting work with a law firm known for going after pharmaceutical companies, and more than $500,000 from an anti-vaccine nonprofit he founded.