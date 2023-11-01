RFK Jr. Reeling in More Donors From Trump Than Biden: Report
FOLLOW THE MONEY
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is raising more cash from former Donald Trump donors than he is from previous Joe Biden contributors, according to Politico. The outlet’s analysis of RFK Jr.’s campaign finance records aligns with limited polling data indicating that his independent bid for the White House could attract more Republican-leaning voters than Democrats. More than 500 of Kennedy’s biggest donors supported Trump in 2020, which is more than triple the number who contributed to Biden three years ago. The records also show that most of the $10 million that Kennedy raised from large-dollar donors through Sept. 30 came from contributors who didn’t make any federal donations during the last two presidential elections, suggesting he could be attracting people who feel alienated from what both the Democrats and Republicans have offered the electorate since 2020.