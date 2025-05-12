RFK Jr. Reveals Some of His Kids Are ‘Bernie Bros’

RFK Jr.’s kids are finally happy with one of his decisions.

During a Monday morning press conference to discuss President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aiming to slash prescription drug prices, Kennedy said he has a “couple of kids who are Democrats, big Bernie Sanders fans,” who had “tears in their eyes” when he told them about the plan.

“They never thought this was gonna happen in their lifetimes,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy has two children, Robert “Bobby” Kennedy III, 40, and Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, 37, with his first wife, Emily Black.

He also has four children, Conor, 30, Kyra, 29, William Finbar “Finn,” 26, and Aidan, 23, with his late second wife, Mary Richardson. Through his marriage to actress Cheryl Hines, Kennedy is also stepfather to Catherine Young, 21.

Robert Kennedy Jr., his then wife Mary and their children in 2008. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Kennedy did not reveal which of his children are the Bernie Bros in question. While none have publicly spoken out against their father, few have publicly expressed their support for his politics, either. In March 2024, Kennedy claimed “many” of his family members were working on or otherwise supporting his presidential campaign, though he never revealed who he was referencing.

Daughters Kick and Kyra have expressed tacit support for his career on social media, though all four sons seem to have remained mum throughout their dad’s political ascent. However, Kennedy has posted several times about spending time with Conor, Finn, and Aidan in recent months, implying they’ve at least maintained a close relationship, if not political alignment.

Conor Kennedy, who previously dated Taylor Swift, could be one of the Bernie Bro kids. He made headlines in 2022 when he revealed that he had joined Ukraine’s International Legion of Foreign Fighters amid the Russian invasion.

Aidan Kennedy has worked for many Democrats but none quite as left-wing as Sanders. He worked on Pete Buttigieg’s campaign for president when the former South Bend mayor was in a primary battle against Sanders.

Kennedy’s first born, Bobby, previously endorsed Barack Obama. However, his wife Amaryllis Fox Kennedy was appointed to President Donald Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board after she was reportedly skipped over for a top role at the CIA.

Kennedy’s Bernie Bro kids would hardly be the first in the famous family to distance themselves from his controversial politics. Shortly after Kennedy announced his ill-fated presidential run in 2023, his younger sister, Kerry, took to the cable news circuit to discourage voters from supporting her brother. In Oct. 2023, four of his eight living siblings, Kerry, Rory, Kathleen, and Joseph II, released a joint statement calling the campaign “dangerous to our country.”

“Bobby might share the same name as our father,” wrote the siblings, “but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment.”

A fifth sibling, Max, wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, titled “Ignore My Brother,” in which he called the campaign a “hollow grab for power.” Kennedy later told Fox News, “I understand that they’re troubled by my decisions.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Chris Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Kerry Kennedy, and Rory Kennedy kneel at the casket of their mother Ethel Kennedy in 2024. David Hume Kennerly/via Reuters

In the months leading up to the 2024 election, four more Kennedys—including two-time U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, former Massachusetts House Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, former Rhode Island House Rep. Patrick Kennedy, and former Austrian Ambassador Victoria Kennedy (the widow of Ted Kennedy), all Democrats—publicly endorsed Joe Biden, with several making additional statements denouncing their relative’s politics.

In 2025, just one day before the confirmation hearings began for RFK’s appointment as HHS Secretary, Caroline Kennedy penned a brutal letter urging the Senate not to confirm her cousin, whom she called a “predator” who had “misrepresent[ed], lie[d], and cheat[ed] his way through life.”

“It is incomprehensible that someone who is willing to exploit their own painful family tragedies for publicity would be in charge of American life-and-death situations,” wrote Caroline. She also accused her cousin of being fraudulent in his anti-vax positions, claiming he’d vaccinated all six of his own children. Maria Shriver, a cousin to both Kennedys, later praised Caroline for her “courage” in writing the letter.

Even within Kennedy’s immediate family, the public support for his Cabinet role has been minimal. In 2024, Kennedy himself reported that wife Cheryl Hines had threatened divorce if he became Trump’s running mate, though he later said Hines encouraged him to sit down with the president after dropping out of the race.

Only two of Kennedy’s children, daughters Kick and Kyra, have appeared at the White House (alongside Hines) when their dad was sworn in as HHS Secretary in February.