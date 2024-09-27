RFK Jr. Says Dems Spent Millions to Make Him Look Crazy—But He Did That for Free
BEARS, WHALES AND WORMS, OH MY!
Former longshot presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Friday that Democrats spent “tens of millions of dollars” to make him “look like a crazy person”— some say he’s done that himself, absolutely free of charge. Speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Michigan, Kennedy, who was once vying for the Democratic nomination, complained that after he came out in support of the far-right former president, his one-time party tried to make him look bad. “The Democratic Party spent tens of millions of dollars to defame me, to publish perjuries against me, to publish fake news against me, to marginalize me, to make me look like a crazy person,” Kennedy told a crowd of Trump faithfuls. After the clip was posted to X, commenters remembered Kennedy’s zanier moments. A non-exhaustive list of these often animal-related oddities would include his admission that he dumped a dead bear in Central Park and framed a cyclist for it, the time his daughter said he cut off and absconded with the head of a dead whale, his denial that he barbecued and ate a dog, and when he revealed that doctors found a dead worm in his brain—not to mention the years he has spent peddling anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.