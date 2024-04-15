RFK Jr. Says He’s Earned a Spot on the Ballot in Yet Another State
GAINING STEAM
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this weekend he’s qualified for another state’s ballot—Iowa. The 2024 hopeful made the announcement at an event he hosted Saturday in West Des Moines, thanking the crowd for their work in helping him reach the required number of signatures to officially qualify. “Thank you for getting us on the ballot here in Iowa,” he told supporters, according to the Des Moines Register. The state is the eighth that RFK Jr. has claimed to have qualified for, though his campaign still has yet to submit paperwork with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office for review before the state’s ballot deadline in July. In fact, of the eight states the environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist claims to have qualified in, just one—Utah—has confirmed his place, according to the Register. In Iowa, RFK Jr. is using a special “convention” process used only for independent candidates, which allows for fewer signatures but is more involved for the several hundred people willing to back his candidacy. It’s the same pathway used by Libertarian Gary Johnson to gain access to the state’s ballot during the 2012 presidential election.