RFK Jr. Shares Deeply Weird Way He Knows Kids Are Unhealthy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can’t seem to walk past children without noticing something wrong with them.

The Health Secretary said he has been noticing something off about kids as he joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Austin for the signing of Make America Healthy Again bills on Wednesday.

“I’m looking at kids as I walk through the airports today, as I walk down the street and I see these kids that are just overburdened with mitochondrial challenges, with inflammation, you can tell from their faces, from their body movements, and from their lack of social connection, and I know that that’s not how our children are supposed to look,” he said.

Defects in mitochondria—the body’s energy factories—come in many forms and can affect multiple body parts, according to the National Institutes of Health. Symptoms can include impaired vision, hearing loss, and diabetes.

Kennedy took a fresh victory lap for his MAHA campaign as he hailed Abbott’s signing of three bills mandating nutrition education in schools, prohibiting certain food additives in free or reduced-price meals provided by school districts, and barring the use of SNAP benefits for the purchase of sweetened drinks and candy.

“I’ve spent a lifetime trying to make this a reality,” he said. “I got involved with this primarily because I came from a big family… and I never saw anybody with diabetes. I never knew anybody with a food allergy. I never knew anybody with autism when I was a kid, and I know what a healthy child is supposed to look like.”

Earlier this year, Texas was the site of an alarming measles outbreak that saw over 700 infections, the majority of which were in children, and two fatalities. Texas health officials declared an end to the outbreak just last week.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, continued to push misleading anti-vaccine theories in the face of rising measles infections.

“It used to be, when I was a kid, that everybody got measles. And the measles gave you lifetime protection against measles infection,” he told Fox News in March. “The vaccine doesn’t do that. The vaccine is effective for some people for life, but for many people it wanes.”