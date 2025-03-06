Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
RFK Jr. Slammed for Hiking in Coachella During Deadly Texas Measles Outbreak
SAY CHEESE!
The new health secretary was accused of being “irresponsible and reckless” over vaccines.
David Gardner
Chief National Correspondent
Updated
Mar. 6 2025
11:23AM EST
/
Published
Mar. 6 2025
10:53AM EST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Instagram
David Gardner
Chief National Correspondent
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Mystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
Politics
Cheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Dem Rep’s Untimely Death Gives Trump a Boost in the House
Mary Ann Akers
Politics
China Warns It’s Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ With U.S. After Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
Marco Rubio’s Face Tells the Story as Trump Humiliates Him in Congress Speech
William Vaillancourt