Trumpland

RFK Jr. Slammed for Hiking in Coachella During Deadly Texas Measles Outbreak

SAY CHEESE!

The new health secretary was accused of being “irresponsible and reckless” over vaccines.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

RFK Jr. Poses for a photo in the Coachella Valley.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Instagram
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsDem Rep’s Untimely Death Gives Trump a Boost in the House
Mary Ann Akers
PoliticsChina Warns It’s Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ With U.S. After Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsMarco Rubio’s Face Tells the Story as Trump Humiliates Him in Congress Speech
William Vaillancourt