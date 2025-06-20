RFK JR. Spotted Leaving D.C. Tanning Salon With Security Guards

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been busted leaving a tanning salon in Washington, D.C., surrounded by burly security guards.

The 71-year-old was recorded leaving Palm Beach Tan in the capital earlier this week, a business that offers an array of tanning options. In the clip, Kennedy hastily darts away from the shop on Connecticut Avenue and into a waiting government vehicle.

His team of security guards then usher him into the car, with the health chief stopping to speak for a moment with an elderly couple. ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t confirm anything, have a good day,” a staff member at the salon told the Daily Beast before hanging up the phone.

The Department of Health and Human Services has also been contacted for comment.

Kennedy has faced allegations of being a fake tan aficionado in the past, though his shade is less pronounced than President Donald Trump’s trademark orange hue.

Palm Beach Tan’s D.C. team is “100% dedicated to helping you find your perfect shade,” according to its website. The national chain offers “cutting-edge sunbed and spray tanning options” and “state-of-the-art wellness services, including red light therapy, infrared saunas, and more.”

Preservatives or other chemicals in spray tan can cause issues like skin irritation. Poor hygiene at salons can even expose users to bacterial or fungal infections.

Tanning beds, meanwhile, pose significant health risks, including an increased risk of skin cancer. UV radiation from tanning beds is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization—the same category as tobacco and asbestos. Tanning beds can also damage eyes and suppress the immune system.

“Just one visit to the tanning salon significantly increases your chances of a cancer that can kill you. There’s nothing safe about that,” according to dermatologist Dr. Deborah S. Sarnoff, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation.

Trump, pictured earlier this week, is regularly chided for his spray tan. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In a June 2023 interview with right-wing podcaster Joe Rogan, Kennedy claimed that cellphone and WiFi radiation can cause cancer. Cellphones do emit low levels of radiation, but studies have shown no link to any kind of cancer.