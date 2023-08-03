RFK Jr. Sues ‘State Actor’ YouTube for ‘Censoring’ His Interviews
BLAME GAME
Presidential longshot candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken Google and YouTube to court, alleging the platforms are “censoring” his interviews based on YouTube’s “overbroad and vague” medical misinformation policies. In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday in California federal court, Kennedy—who has become infamous for his conspiratorial COVID-19 vaccine skepticism—complained that YouTube “often removes videos of Mr. Kennedy’s comments from its public platform.” He also directly blamed the Biden administration, claiming it conspired with “state actor” YouTube and other platforms to “silence people it does not want Americans to hear.” Lawsuits crying censorship have become Kennedy’s forte, however. Earlier this year, he filed lawsuits against President Joe Biden and a slew or media organizations, alleging, among other things, that the president induced social media platforms to censor speech regarding climate change and other issues.