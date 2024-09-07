RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson January 6 Wasn’t That Bad

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. completed the full right-wing heel turn on Thursday night when he told Tucker Carlson and Vivek Ramaswamy that the January 6 Capitol insurrection wasn’t that bad. Sitting in front of an Anaheim, California audience as a part of his appearance on the Tucker Carlson Live Show Tour, Kennedy said “people broke the law on January 6, if you broke the law you should be punished, but what, was the Republic threatened on January 6th?” “Even if a building is burned down, it’s not the end of the republic,” Kennedy went on. “And you have the U.S. military there, you have these agencies we have institutions in our country that are still functioning, we have a congress, etcetera, that would resist the violent overthrow.” Incidentally, the burning down of the Capitol building, as some January 6 insurrectionists had planned, would have likely killed member of Congress. Kennedy doubled down, saying he “didn’t think we were close to a violent overthrow of the American government.” Carlson responded, “amen,” at the end of Kennedy’s rant.