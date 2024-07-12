RFK Jr. Texts Empty Apology to Nanny Who Said He Groped Her
‘CAN’T REMEMBER’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent a text message apology to the woman who accused him of sexual assault, according to a Friday article by The Washington Post. In a series of text messages, RFK Jr., who is running as an independent candidate for president, made an attempt to make amends after the allegations were made public. He is accused of groping Eliza Cooney, his family’s weekend nanny in the 1990s. At the time, the woman was 23, and RFK Jr. was 45, married, and had five children. RFK has said he has no memory of groping Cooney but he reportedly texted her on July 4, “I apologize sincerely for anything I ever did that made you feel uncomfortable or anything I did or said that offended you or hurt your feelings.” He added, “I never intended you any harm. If I hurt you, it was inadvertent. I feel badly for doing so.” RFK Jr., the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of John F. Kennedy, is still clinging to his longshot campaign despite failing to make the ballot in many states. Polling show him with around 9 percent of registered voters’ support.