RFK Jr: ‘Tribal’ Democrats ‘Less Tolerant’ Than Republicans

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made an appearance on Gutfeld! on Friday, and made a passionate argument for the lack of tolerance among Democrats, sparked by—of all things—a revelation about young people’s dating habits.

Kicking off the segment, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld shared some stats from recent Axios research.

One key figure from the poll suggested that, among 18-34 year-olds, 43 percent would take a “more negative view of a date” if they turned out to have voted for Donald Trump.

In contrast, just 19 percent of those surveyed would be upset if the news they were dating a Kamala Harris supporter came out over dinner.

Kennedy suggested that the outcome of the poll wasn‘t a surprise to him, claiming that he’d had a hunch about growing partisanship among Democrats for a while.

“It‘s kind of a paradox that Democrats see themselves as the party of tolerance,” Kennedy said, agreeing with Gutfeld’s prior comments about losing friends or family connections over politics.

“And I think, you know, there’s intolerance, there’s vitriol, there’s poison, there’s anger on both sides. But I found that it’s more that the Democrats are much less tolerant of somebody holding different political beliefs,” he said.

“The tribalism and the orthodoxies are much more insidious in the Democratic Party. And it’s disturbing to me because I think the polarization is the worst thing for our country.”

As Gutfeld made noises of agreement, Kennedy continued with a folksy message of togetherness, before outlining his experience as a Democrat-turned Libertarian Trump supporter.

“You know, we have huge problems in this country, but we also are very resilient. But we’re never going to solve them if we don’t—if we’re not able to come together. And I think that the Democrats are much more—tend to be—much more intolerant than Republicans on these issues. That’s my personal observation. And it’s interesting to see that validated by that poll," he said.

Gutfeld agreed, “I mean, I’ve noticed it all my life as a lefty, and then a righty, and then nothing. You know, I do think that for some reason, liberal politics are tied more to the ego than maybe Republican politics, because Republicans put their politics in a box. You know that you have family, you have job, you have sports, recreation. But for Democrats, politics is part of your identity,” Gutfeld added.

As a final note, Kennedy theorized that Democratic “tribalism” might come down to a simple case of having less between the ears.

“I think that the people who these days who tend to be Republican or conservative are much more inclined to critical thinking.”