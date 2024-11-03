RFK Jr.: Trump White House Would Remove Fluoride From Water on Day 1

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Donald Trump ally and enthusiast of debunked health claims, said Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water on his first day in office.

The failed presidential candidate, who is expected to play a key role in a future Trump administration’s health policy, made the pledge Saturday on X about fluoride, which strengthens teeth and prevents cavities — and was first added to drinking water in the U.S. in 1945.

“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy wrote on X.

“President ​@realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MELANIATRUMP want to Make America Healthy Again,” he continued.

Kennedy then cited a series of illnesses that he claimed is linked to the practice, which is supported by major medical associations and considered one of the greatest health achievements of the last century.

In a statement to POLITICO, the Trump campaign did not confirm or deny Kennedy’s plan.

“While President Trump has received a variety of policy ideas, he is focused on Tuesday’s election,” said Danielle Alvarez, a Trump senior adviser.

In August, Kennedy suspended his failed third-party presidential run and endorsed Trump in exchange for a spot on the former president’s transition team—and a Cabinet post if he wins.

Trump has previously said that if he wins, he would hand over health policy to Kennedy and let him “go wild.”

“I’m going to let him go wild on health, I’m going to let him go wild on the food, I’m going to let him go wild on medicines,” Trump said.