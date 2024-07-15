RFK Jr. Turns Up in Milwaukee to Meet With Trump
ODD COUPLE
Former President Donald Trump and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. reportedly had a meeting just as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday—though Kennedy was quick to quell rumors that the end of his bid for the Oval Office is near. Multiple people familiar with the meeting told Politico the two met to discuss Trump possibly receiving Kennedy’s endorsement. It appears Kennedy declined the offer, however. “Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump,” he quickly posted on X, formerly Twitter, adding that the “main topic” the two discussed was “national unity.” He also wrote: “I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well.” before adding: “No, I am not dropping out of the race.” Shortly after the pair’s meeting Trump expressed support for Kennedy to be awarded Secret Service protection—something the Biden Administration quickly granted.