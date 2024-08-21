RFK Jr. Will Drop Out and Endorse Trump on Friday: Sources

A source close to the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign told ABC News on Wednesday that they “will not confirm or deny” rumors that he intends to drop out and endorse former President Donald Trump at a rally in Arizona on Friday.

The Daily Beast reached out to both the Kennedy Jr. and Trump campaigns for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.

Amid the rumors, Kennedy Jr. announced on Wednesday that he will “address the nation” from a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday—the same day and some 30 minutes out from where Trump will hold a rally in Glendale.

A potential plan is for Kennedy Jr. to come out with Trump during his Phoenix rally, reported ABC News.

Amaryllis Fox, Kennedy Jr.’s campaign manager, sent a staff-wide email on Wednesday thanking them and writing, “There are a couple potential paths forward, not only two, and I can bear witness to the care, examination that Bobby has invested in the consideration of each,” according to a source familiar with the situation.

A press release for Kennedy Jr.’s address was thin, reading “Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward.”

The event will start at 2 p.m. while Trump’s address to the Turning Points PAC will start two hours later at 4 p.m.

Kennedy Jr’s veep, Nicole Shanahan, seemed to confirm that there were ready to suspend their campaign on Tuesday when she told the Impact Theory podcast: “We run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump.” She added that they could “walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump.”

Shanahan’s comments “absolutely killed fundraising,” according to Kennedy booster Jeff Hays, and have cornered the struggling campaign into dropping out, according to Politico.

During Shanahan’s appearance on the podcast, she said that Trump’s “Achilles’ heel” during his presidency was “big Pharma,” adding, “What we’re hearing from the Trump camp (now) is very positive.”

Kennedy’s son, Bobby III, leaked a video on July 16 of Kennedy talking with former President Trump, reiterating vaccine-related conspiracy theories.

“I agree with you, man. Something’s wrong with that whole system, and it’s the doctors you find. Remember I said, ‘I want to do small doses. Small doses,’” Trump told Kennedy.

Kennedy gave few remarks during the call, adding “yup” every so often. Toward then end, Trump can be heard saying, “But you and I talked about that a long time ago. Anyway, I would love you to do something and I think it would be so good for you, and so big for you.”

On Tuesday, Trump told CNN that he would “love” if Kennedy Jr. endorsed him, adding that he “probably would” give him a cabinet position.

Kennedy Jr campaigner Kyle Kemper, who drives the RFK Jr. RV around the country, has advised Kennedy Jr. not to “sell his soul” to Trump.