Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
RFK Jr.’s CDC Wants to Do Its Own Research on Vaccines and Autism
SO IT BEGINS
Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon claimed it’s part of the CDC’s efforts to provide “high quality research and transparency.”
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Published
Mar. 9 2025
10:01PM EDT
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Royalist
Trump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
Politics
New MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki
Politics
Vance Protester Roasts His Account He Was Followed by Mob: ‘No One Was Chasing Him’
Sean Craig
Media
Trump Gets Shock Fox Pushback Over Tariff-Induced Pain: ‘Market Has Been Going Down’
Maurício Alencar
Politics
Usha Vance Seems to Have Been Trolled a Lot on First Solo Foreign Trip
Nell Scovell