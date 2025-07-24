RFK Jr.’s Cousin Trolls Cheryl Hines in Brutal Post

John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg is trash-talking his family members again.

Schlossberg, a popular social media personality, has repeatedly attacked his cousin, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This time, he took aim at Kennedy’s wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines.

“I have never met Cheryl Hines but if I did I’d tell her she looks super dehydrated,” he wrote.

The 32-year-old and other members of the prominent Democratic family have been openly critical of Kennedy Jr., who joined the Trump administration after running as an independent in last year’s presidential campaign. After Kennedy endorsed Trump in August, five of his siblings called it a “betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear.”

Schlossberg, who has more than 830,000 TikTok followers, has been criticized for going too far at times. In January, he was called out for making fun of his cousin’s speech disorder.

He is the son of designer and author Edwin Schlossberg and diplomat Caroline Kennedy, the only living child of John F. and Jackie Kennedy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is one of 11 children of former senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, the brother of the slain president who was himself assassinated in 1968.

Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. married in 2014. Their relationship was rocked by a scandal in September after New York magazine parted ways with a star political reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, for admitting she engaged in a “personal relationship” with Kennedy. Nuzzi’s engagement to journalist Ryan Lizza ended as a result of the relationship.

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 in January 2024. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hines accompanied her husband to a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in January, showing support as he sought to become Trump’s health secretary.

She also joined him at the Make America Healthy Again ball in Washington, D.C., days earlier, writing on Instagram at the time, “Oh what a night!”

Schlossberg has posted about Hines before, slamming her support for her husband, whose vaccine skepticism and antiscientific claims made him popular with parts of the MAGA base.