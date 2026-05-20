RFK Jr.’s Daughter-in-Law Quits Two Jobs Over Trump’s War

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, the daughter-in-law of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is resigning from two of her three top intelligence jobs in the Trump administration—in part due to the Iran war.

Kennedy, the Washington Post reported, informed colleagues in a May 8 email that she would be stepping down as a deputy to Tulsi Gabbard at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and as an associate director at the Office of Management and Budget, where she oversaw classified intelligence budgets.

Kennedy’s resignation, effective Friday, was confirmed by five people familiar with the matter, one of whom told the Post that Kennedy was motivated to leave those two roles in part because she disagreed with Donald Trump’s war against Iran. The war is in its 12th week.

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy informed colleagues earlier this month that she would be resigning from two of her top intelligence positions in the Trump administration. ODNI

The news comes two months after Joe Kent resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, citing the war. Like Kent, Kennedy told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a pre-2024 election interview that she opposed a war with Iran.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In her email, though, Kennedy praised the president and did not mention the war, according to the Post.

“Being a mom is God’s greatest gift, and after two years on the campaign trail and a year serving in this extraordinary Administration, I have to make sure my family has all it needs,” she wrote, adding that she would be taking a private sector job.

A former undercover CIA officer for eight years, Kennedy also wrote that she intended to keep her third job in the Trump administration: a member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

Joe Kent resigned in March over the Iran war, claiming Trump started it due to "pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In a statement to the Post, Gabbard said, “We are grateful to Amaryllis Fox Kennedy for her leadership and exceptional service,” adding: “Under her leadership, we successfully aligned the Intelligence Community agencies with the Administration’s and ODNI’s goals, driving a unified approach to our mission.”

The Daily Beast has contacted ODNI, OMB and the White House for comment.

Kennedy, 45, is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter-in-law through her marriage to his eldest son, Robert F. Kennedy III. They married on Cape Cod in 2018, and in January 2019 had a daughter named Bobcat.

“She’s named for her father, grandfather and great grandfather, carrying their legacy into a future where women stand shoulder to shoulder with their fathers, brothers, and sons to do the work of love in the world,” her mother wrote on Instagram shortly thereafter.

The couple welcomed a son, Cassius Watts Thoreau Kennedy, in September 2021.

Kennedy also has a daughter, Zoe, from her previous marriage to a CIA officer.