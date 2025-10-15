RFK Jr.’s ‘Digital Lover’ Is Writing a Book Addressing Their Relationship

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “digital” mistress, Olivia Nuzzi, is writing a book that will address their scandalous online love affair, according to Status.

Nuzzi, then 31, left her job as New York magazine’s Washington correspondent in 2024 after the publication learned of her undisclosed “personal” relationship with Kennedy, 70, who is now President Trump’s health secretary.

The Kennedy scion was running for president at the time, before he dropped out and endorsed Trump.

Nuzzi lay low afterwards, but resurfaced with a job at Vanity Fair as the magazine’s West Coast editor.

Nuzzi's tryst with Trump's health chief came when he was a presidential candidate. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The book, according to Status’ Oliver Darcy, is due to be released as early as the festive season this year. Darcy also reports that advance copies of the book are being shared privately with a limited number of insiders.

The book is not dedicated entirely to the tryst with the controversial vaccine skeptic, but rather Nuzzi’s career covering politics, particularly Trumpworld and the MAGA movement. The book reportedly does delve into the relationship, marking the first time Nuzzi has gone public with any details.

Last month, Vanity Fair’s new editor, Mark Guiducci, decided to take a punt on Nuzzi as she looked to rebuild her career after the scandal.

Nuzzi's relationship with Ryan Lizza unraveled after the RFK Jr. scandal. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CBS News

“In this new role, [Nuzzi] will be editing stories across platforms and topic areas, with a focus on events, industries, and culture of the Pacific region, as well as writing for the magazine,” the Condé Nast-owned publication said in a statement after hiring her.

The star reporter also had to rebuild her personal life, too. Her relationship with Ryan Lizza, formerly Politico’s chief Washington correspondent and co-writer of the publication’s flagship Playbook newsletter, unraveled amid the saga. The pair called off their engagement and launched a messy court battle against each other.

Nuzzi’s relationship with Kennedy reportedly began after she wrote a profile on him following an in-person interview at his $6.6 million Brentwood, California, home in 2023.

After it became public, New York magazine said it found no inaccuracies or “evidence of bias” in Nuzzi’s work after an internal review. Representatives added that had the magazine’s board been aware of the relationship with Kennedy, “she would not have continued to cover” the 2024 presidential campaign.

David Haskell, New York’s editor-in-chief, decided to cut ties with Nuzzi, a Daily Beast employee from 2014 to 2017, after Kennedy bragged to friends about having intimate photos of the star reporter. Reports suggested Nuzzi repeatedly denied the scandal before eventually coming clean.